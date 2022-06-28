VIDEO: Making video for online and social

Online and social video is different to broadcast journalism. This video, made for students on the MA in Multiplatform and Mobile Journalism at Birmingham City University, explains the 5 different types that have been identified — as well as how live video combines a number of those. It identifies mistakes to avoid, and tips on preparing and executing online and social video. (Note: this was made before Periscope was closed)

The video refers to a number of examples — you can find links to those below.

Videos mentioned:

This video is shared as part of a series of video posts.