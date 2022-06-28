VIDEO: Making video for online and social

Online and social video is different to broadcast journalism. This video, made for students on the MA in Multiplatform and Mobile Journalism at Birmingham City University, explains the 5 different types that have been identified — as well as how live video combines a number of those. It identifies mistakes to avoid, and tips on preparing and executing online and social video. (Note: this was made before Periscope was closed)
The video refers to a number of examples — you can find links to those below.
Videos mentioned:
- ‘Raw’ example 1: 41 hours in an elevator (CCTV)
- ‘Raw’ example 2, from Birmingham Live
- First person example from BBC3
- ‘Show’ example from BBC Newcastle
- ‘Explain’ example 1: BBC Breakfast
- ‘Being there’ example: Glastonbury
- ‘Being there’ example 2: Alastair Good at the Calais migrant camp (and an interview about the video)
- Live example 1 (filming in landscape but being shown in vertical – image is pixelated because of distance)
- Live example 2 (bad lighting, unsteady but variety of shot)
- Live example 3 (dead air at start, shot could be tighter)
- Powtoon (animated video): https://www.powtoon.com/
This video is shared as part of a series of video posts.