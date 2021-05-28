Here’s how one journalist used all sorts of company account techniques to tell a story about a social media platform for sex workers

Leave a reply

Eariler this week I came across a fantastic example of using company accounts in journalism: Guardian media editor Jim Waterson‘s article on how the family that founded the sex-worker social media platform OnlyFans “extracted tens of millions of pounds from its parent company in the last year”.

The article uses so many different techniques that I put together a Twitter thread reverse-engineering the story, paragraph by paragraph. The thread can be followed below, and has also been pulled together into a single page by Threadreader here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.