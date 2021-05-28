Here’s how one journalist used all sorts of company account techniques to tell a story about a social media platform for sex workers

Eariler this week I came across a fantastic example of using company accounts in journalism: Guardian media editor Jim Waterson‘s article on how the family that founded the sex-worker social media platform OnlyFans “extracted tens of millions of pounds from its parent company in the last year”.

The article uses so many different techniques that I put together a Twitter thread reverse-engineering the story, paragraph by paragraph. The thread can be followed below, and has also been pulled together into a single page by Threadreader here.

THREAD! I've reverse-engineered @jimwaterson's excellent article on sex-worker social media platform OnlyFans to show you how to find all sorts of stories in company accounts. Here's the article – https://t.co/mnkRYcyAru – now let's begin…🧵 #bcujournos — Paul Bradshaw (@paulbradshaw) May 25, 2021