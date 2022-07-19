VIDEO: How concepts of interactivity can help you with storytelling ideas

When people talk about interactivity they don’t necessarily mean one thing. This video, made for students on the MA in Data Journalism and the MA in Multiplatform and Mobile Journalism at Birmingham City University, explores some of the different elements of interactivity identified by research, and how a knowledge of these can help you think more critically and creatively about incorporating interactivity into your journalism. (A future video looks at genres of interactivity).

The video refers to a number of examples — you can find links to those below.

Links mentioned:

This video is shared as part of a series of video posts.