VIDEO: Genres of interactivity: from ergodic storytelling to games

Interactive storytelling can be a tricky thing to plan for. This video, made for students on the MA in Data Journalism at Birmingham City University, explores different genres of interactivity — from quizzes and image maps to ‘choose your own adventure’ interactives and newsgames — and the different considerations when planning a story within each of those genres. You can find a related video on concepts of interactivity here.
The video refers to a number of examples — you can find links to those below.
Links mentioned:
