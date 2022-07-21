VIDEO: Genres of interactivity: from ergodic storytelling to games

Interactive storytelling can be a tricky thing to plan for. This video, made for students on the MA in Data Journalism at Birmingham City University, explores different genres of interactivity — from quizzes and image maps to ‘choose your own adventure’ interactives and newsgames — and the different considerations when planning a story within each of those genres. You can find a related video on concepts of interactivity here.

The video refers to a number of examples — you can find links to those below.

Links mentioned:

This video is shared as part of a series of video posts.