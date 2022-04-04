VIDEO: More factual storytelling techniques: time, narration, and “show, don’t tell”

In a fourth video post on narrative concepts* I look at the different ways temporality can be used in factual storytelling, different choices that can be made about the narrator, and the principle of showing rather than telling.
The video was made for students on the MA in Multiplatform and Mobile Journalism and the MA in Data Journalism at Birmingham City University. Links mentioned in the video include:
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a film all about temporality, with time running backwards for the main subject, and this video about the use of slow motion in the film.
- The Guardian longform story which uses present tense to describe a regular event
- How-to Writing Tip-“Show, Don’t Tell” with T. P. Jagger
- An episode of Reply All which switches between showing and telling (and between then and now) to inject movement into the story
A series of video posts from my teaching can be found at this link.
