VIDEO: Transmedia journalism

Transmedia storytelling is the process of telling a story across multiple platforms. Henry Jenkins coined the term when he noticed how different stories from a single ‘story world’ were being distributed between films, animated shorts, comic books and games. But the same principle has been applied to news reporting where different information about a news event might be reported on Twitter, Facebook Live, radio broadcasts and a dedicated news website.

In this video, made for students on the MA in Data Journalism and the MA in Multiplatform and Mobile Journalism at Birmingham City University, I explain how transmedia is different to simple multiplatform or multimedia publishing; the news situations where a transmedia approach might be appropriate for journalists; and tips in planning a transmedia news project.

This video is shared as part of a series of video posts.