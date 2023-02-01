This is a masterclass in writing a story about company directors’ pay — so I reverse-engineered it

Company directors’ pay regularly provides material for stories — and this front page story by The Guardian’s Robert Booth was such a masterclass in the genre (as well as other open source intelligence techniques) that I decided to reverse-engineer it for a Twitter thread.

I’ve embedded the thread below, or you can read it on Threadreader here.

🧵 It’s time for another roller-coaster thread digging into how one journalist has used company accounts* to get a great story.

This time it's a front page story by @Robert_Booth https://t.co/yFi4qH5IBJ

*Featuring: other useful open sources — Paul Bradshaw (@paulbradshaw) January 23, 2023

Using company accounts in journalism

You can find other posts about using company accounts at the following links:

