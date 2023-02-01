This is a masterclass in writing a story about company directors’ pay — so I reverse-engineered it

Company directors’ pay regularly provides material for stories — and this front page story by The Guardian’s Robert Booth was such a masterclass in the genre (as well as other open source intelligence techniques) that I decided to reverse-engineer it for a Twitter thread.
I’ve embedded the thread below, or you can read it on Threadreader here.
Using company accounts in journalism
You can find other posts about using company accounts at the following links:
- VIDEO PLAYLIST: Finding stories in company accounts
- Here’s a story about a celebrity fashion charity which provides some useful tips and tricks for journalists using company accounts
- Here’s how one journalist used all sorts of company account techniques to tell a story about a social media platform for sex workers
- Teaching journalists how to find stories in company accounts: the story treasure hunt
- Here are 9 ways to find stories in company accounts (and only three of them involve numbers)