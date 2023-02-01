This is a masterclass in writing a story about company directors’ pay — so I reverse-engineered it

Leave a reply
Owner of UK care home group paid himself £21m despite safety concerns

Company directors’ pay regularly provides material for stories — and this front page story by The Guardian’s Robert Booth was such a masterclass in the genre (as well as other open source intelligence techniques) that I decided to reverse-engineer it for a Twitter thread.

I’ve embedded the thread below, or you can read it on Threadreader here.

Using company accounts in journalism

You can find other posts about using company accounts at the following links:

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.